Currencies / POWI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
POWI: Power Integrations Inc
44.95 USD 0.08 (0.18%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
POWI exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.57 and at a high of 45.67.
Follow Power Integrations Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POWI News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Power Integrations (POWI) VP Bailey Doug sells $796k in stock
- Benchmark lowers Power Integrations stock price target on weak guidance
- Power Integrations stock hits 52-week low at 40.53 USD
- Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Power Integrations (POWI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Power Integrations earnings missed by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Buy, Sell or Hold Navitas Stock? Key Tips Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- How Is Navitas Leading AI Data Center Power Platform Expansion?
- Power Integrations names Jennifer Lloyd as new CEO
- Power Integrations: Potential Does Not Always Live Up To Expectations
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Madison Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Investment Strategy Letter
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
44.57 45.67
Year Range
40.86 69.53
- Previous Close
- 44.87
- Open
- 45.12
- Bid
- 44.95
- Ask
- 45.25
- Low
- 44.57
- High
- 45.67
- Volume
- 493
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- 1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.55%
- Year Change
- -29.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%