PMEC: Primech Holdings Ltd
1.77 USD 0.03 (1.67%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PMEC para hoje mudou para -1.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.76 e o mais alto foi 1.81.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Primech Holdings Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.76 1.81
Faixa anual
0.54 1.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.80
- Open
- 1.81
- Bid
- 1.77
- Ask
- 2.07
- Low
- 1.76
- High
- 1.81
- Volume
- 29
- Mudança diária
- -1.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 129.87%
- Mudança anual
- 132.89%
