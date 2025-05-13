Currencies / PMEC
PMEC: Primech Holdings Ltd
1.87 USD 0.03 (1.63%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PMEC exchange rate has changed by 1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.83 and at a high of 1.87.
Follow Primech Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PMEC News
- Primech secures $19.6 million cleaning contract with Singapore polytechnic
- Primech AI launches next-generation HYTRON cleaning robot
- Primech A & P secures S$10.65 million contract extension in Singapore
- Primech AI, a Subsidiary of Primech Holdings, Expands to the Hong Kong Market Through a Strategic Partnership with ReMining Ai Ltd.
- Primech AI, Subsidiary of Primech Holdings Wins Robotics Category at Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards 2025
- Primech AI Signs Lease Agreement with Leading Facilities Management Leader for HYTRON LITE Robot Deployment at One of Singapore’s Largest Hospitals
- PMEC Stock Hits 52-Week High at $1.39 Amidst Strong Growth
- Primech A&P Secures New Contracts and Extensions Worth Over $2.6 Million for Q1 2025
- Primech AI deploys AI cleaning robot in Singapore mall
- Primech AI Showcases Revolutionary HYTRON LITE Bathroom Cleaning Robot at Facilities Management Community of Practice Event in Singapore
- Primech Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement
- Primech Holdings calls extraordinary general meeting
Daily Range
1.83 1.87
Year Range
0.54 1.88
- Previous Close
- 1.84
- Open
- 1.83
- Bid
- 1.87
- Ask
- 2.17
- Low
- 1.83
- High
- 1.87
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 1.63%
- Month Change
- 5.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 142.86%
- Year Change
- 146.05%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev