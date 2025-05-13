货币 / PMEC
PMEC: Primech Holdings Ltd
1.80 USD 0.07 (3.74%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PMEC汇率已更改-3.74%。当日，交易品种以低点1.80和高点1.86进行交易。
关注Primech Holdings Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PMEC新闻
- Primech secures $19.6 million cleaning contract with Singapore polytechnic
- Primech AI launches next-generation HYTRON cleaning robot
- Primech A & P secures S$10.65 million contract extension in Singapore
- Primech AI, a Subsidiary of Primech Holdings, Expands to the Hong Kong Market Through a Strategic Partnership with ReMining Ai Ltd.
- Primech AI, Subsidiary of Primech Holdings Wins Robotics Category at Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards 2025
- Primech AI Signs Lease Agreement with Leading Facilities Management Leader for HYTRON LITE Robot Deployment at One of Singapore’s Largest Hospitals
- PMEC Stock Hits 52-Week High at $1.39 Amidst Strong Growth
- Primech A&P Secures New Contracts and Extensions Worth Over $2.6 Million for Q1 2025
- Primech AI deploys AI cleaning robot in Singapore mall
- Primech AI Showcases Revolutionary HYTRON LITE Bathroom Cleaning Robot at Facilities Management Community of Practice Event in Singapore
- Primech Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement
- Primech Holdings calls extraordinary general meeting
日范围
1.80 1.86
年范围
0.54 1.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.87
- 开盘价
- 1.84
- 卖价
- 1.80
- 买价
- 2.10
- 最低价
- 1.80
- 最高价
- 1.86
- 交易量
- 12
- 日变化
- -3.74%
- 月变化
- 1.12%
- 6个月变化
- 133.77%
- 年变化
- 136.84%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值