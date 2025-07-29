Moedas / PFG
PFG: Principal Financial Group Inc
81.44 USD 0.58 (0.72%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PFG para hoje mudou para 0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 80.46 e o mais alto foi 81.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Principal Financial Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PFG Notícias
- This is Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Principal Financial at KBW Insurance Conference: SMB Focus Drives Growth
- U.S. business confidence inches up amid tariff challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Is Radian (RDN) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Principal Financial (PFG) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Principal Financial Group names Deanna Strable as board chair
- ECD Automotive Design appoints Victoria Hay as CFO, Benjamin Piggott shifts to new role
- PetMed Express stock tumbles after CEO and CFO resign
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American International, Prudential Financial, Principal Financial, Everest Group and Assurant
- Is Manulife Still A 'Buy' Following Its Q2 2025 Earnings? (NYSE:MFC)
- 5 Multiline Insurers Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- Lemonade Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock reaches all-time high at 118.02 USD
- EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Walt Disney & KKR
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PFG)
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Principal Financial Group: No Rush To Buy After Mostly In Line Q2
Faixa diária
80.46 81.50
Faixa anual
68.39 91.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 80.86
- Open
- 80.83
- Bid
- 81.44
- Ask
- 81.74
- Low
- 80.46
- High
- 81.50
- Volume
- 109
- Mudança diária
- 0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.87%
- Mudança anual
- -5.04%
