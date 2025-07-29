Currencies / PFG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PFG: Principal Financial Group Inc
80.43 USD 2.52 (3.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PFG exchange rate has changed by -3.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.31 and at a high of 83.08.
Follow Principal Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFG News
- This is Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Principal Financial at KBW Insurance Conference: SMB Focus Drives Growth
- U.S. business confidence inches up amid tariff challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Is Radian (RDN) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Principal Financial (PFG) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Principal Financial Group names Deanna Strable as board chair
- ECD Automotive Design appoints Victoria Hay as CFO, Benjamin Piggott shifts to new role
- PetMed Express stock tumbles after CEO and CFO resign
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American International, Prudential Financial, Principal Financial, Everest Group and Assurant
- Is Manulife Still A 'Buy' Following Its Q2 2025 Earnings? (NYSE:MFC)
- 5 Multiline Insurers Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- Lemonade Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock reaches all-time high at 118.02 USD
- EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Walt Disney & KKR
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PFG)
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Principal Financial Group: No Rush To Buy After Mostly In Line Q2
Daily Range
80.31 83.08
Year Range
68.39 91.98
- Previous Close
- 82.95
- Open
- 82.93
- Bid
- 80.43
- Ask
- 80.73
- Low
- 80.31
- High
- 83.08
- Volume
- 1.153 K
- Daily Change
- -3.04%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.06%
- Year Change
- -6.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%