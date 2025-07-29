QuotesSections
PFG: Principal Financial Group Inc

80.43 USD 2.52 (3.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PFG exchange rate has changed by -3.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.31 and at a high of 83.08.

Follow Principal Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
80.31 83.08
Year Range
68.39 91.98
Previous Close
82.95
Open
82.93
Bid
80.43
Ask
80.73
Low
80.31
High
83.08
Volume
1.153 K
Daily Change
-3.04%
Month Change
1.09%
6 Months Change
-5.06%
Year Change
-6.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%