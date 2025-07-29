通貨 / PFG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PFG: Principal Financial Group Inc
81.78 USD 0.92 (1.14%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PFGの今日の為替レートは、1.14%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり80.46の安値と82.03の高値で取引されました。
Principal Financial Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFG News
- This is Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Principal Financial at KBW Insurance Conference: SMB Focus Drives Growth
- U.S. business confidence inches up amid tariff challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Is Radian (RDN) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Principal Financial (PFG) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Principal Financial Group names Deanna Strable as board chair
- ECD Automotive Design appoints Victoria Hay as CFO, Benjamin Piggott shifts to new role
- PetMed Express stock tumbles after CEO and CFO resign
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American International, Prudential Financial, Principal Financial, Everest Group and Assurant
- Is Manulife Still A 'Buy' Following Its Q2 2025 Earnings? (NYSE:MFC)
- 5 Multiline Insurers Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- Lemonade Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock reaches all-time high at 118.02 USD
- EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Walt Disney & KKR
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PFG)
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Principal Financial Group: No Rush To Buy After Mostly In Line Q2
1日のレンジ
80.46 82.03
1年のレンジ
68.39 91.98
- 以前の終値
- 80.86
- 始値
- 80.83
- 買値
- 81.78
- 買値
- 82.08
- 安値
- 80.46
- 高値
- 82.03
- 出来高
- 1.827 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.14%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.47%
- 1年の変化
- -4.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K