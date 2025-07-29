Divisas / PFG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PFG: Principal Financial Group Inc
80.86 USD 0.77 (0.96%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PFG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.96%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 80.23, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 82.21.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Principal Financial Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFG News
- This is Why Principal Financial (PFG) is a Great Dividend Stock
- Principal Financial at KBW Insurance Conference: SMB Focus Drives Growth
- U.S. business confidence inches up amid tariff challenges
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Is Radian (RDN) Up 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Principal Financial (PFG) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Who benefits the most from rate cuts?
- U.S. Life Insurance Q2'25 Earnings Recap: AI, New 401(k) Options, Strategic Moves
- Principal Financial Group names Deanna Strable as board chair
- ECD Automotive Design appoints Victoria Hay as CFO, Benjamin Piggott shifts to new role
- PetMed Express stock tumbles after CEO and CFO resign
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American International, Prudential Financial, Principal Financial, Everest Group and Assurant
- Is Manulife Still A 'Buy' Following Its Q2 2025 Earnings? (NYSE:MFC)
- 5 Multiline Insurers Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- Lemonade Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Bel Fuse A Inc stock reaches all-time high at 118.02 USD
- EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Walt Disney & KKR
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PFG)
- Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Principal Financial Group: No Rush To Buy After Mostly In Line Q2
Rango diario
80.23 82.21
Rango anual
68.39 91.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 80.09
- Open
- 80.23
- Bid
- 80.86
- Ask
- 81.16
- Low
- 80.23
- High
- 82.21
- Volumen
- 3.114 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.96%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.63%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -4.56%
- Cambio anual
- -5.71%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B