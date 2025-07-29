Valute / PFG
PFG: Principal Financial Group Inc
81.71 USD 0.07 (0.09%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PFG ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.23 e ad un massimo di 82.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Principal Financial Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PFG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
81.23 82.49
Intervallo Annuale
68.39 91.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 81.78
- Apertura
- 82.11
- Bid
- 81.71
- Ask
- 82.01
- Minimo
- 81.23
- Massimo
- 82.49
- Volume
- 3.309 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.72%
20 settembre, sabato