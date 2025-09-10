Moedas / PEP
PEP: PepsiCo Inc
141.23 USD 1.20 (0.86%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PEP para hoje mudou para 0.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 140.15 e o mais alto foi 142.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PepsiCo Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PEP Notícias
Faixa diária
140.15 142.04
Faixa anual
127.60 177.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 140.03
- Open
- 140.30
- Bid
- 141.23
- Ask
- 141.53
- Low
- 140.15
- High
- 142.04
- Volume
- 13.619 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.86%
- Mudança mensal
- -10.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.15%
- Mudança anual
- -17.55%
