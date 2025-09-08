QuotesSections
Currencies / PEP
PEP: PepsiCo Inc

141.22 USD 0.58 (0.41%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PEP exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.66 and at a high of 141.31.

Daily Range
140.66 141.31
Year Range
127.60 177.50
Previous Close
140.64
Open
140.76
Bid
141.22
Ask
141.52
Low
140.66
High
141.31
Volume
2.215 K
Daily Change
0.41%
Month Change
-10.30%
6 Months Change
-6.16%
Year Change
-17.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%