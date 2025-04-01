Moedas / PDLB
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PDLB: Ponce Financial Group Inc
15.00 USD 0.24 (1.63%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PDLB para hoje mudou para 1.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.83 e o mais alto foi 15.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ponce Financial Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDLB Notícias
- Ponce Financial (PDLB) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Recent Price Trend in Ponce Financial (PDLB) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Ponce Financial (PDLB) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Can Ponce Financial (PDLB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Here's Why Momentum in Ponce Financial (PDLB) Should Keep going
- Ponce Posts Q2 Profit Up 79 Percent
- Ponce Financial (PDLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Ponce Financial earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Ponce Financial Group: Still Holding Firm On My Neutral Assessment (NASDAQ:PDLB)
- Ponce Financial plans conversion to national bank
- Ponce Financial Group: Despite Fantastic Upside, This Name Is Unremarkable (NASDAQ:PDLB)
Faixa diária
14.83 15.02
Faixa anual
10.88 15.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.76
- Open
- 14.86
- Bid
- 15.00
- Ask
- 15.30
- Low
- 14.83
- High
- 15.02
- Volume
- 61
- Mudança diária
- 1.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.48%
- Mudança anual
- 29.31%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh