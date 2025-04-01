CotizacionesSecciones
PDLB: Ponce Financial Group Inc

14.76 USD 0.05 (0.34%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PDLB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.74, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.09.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
14.74 15.09
Rango anual
10.88 15.21
Cierres anteriores
14.81
Open
14.76
Bid
14.76
Ask
15.06
Low
14.74
High
15.09
Volumen
116
Cambio diario
-0.34%
Cambio mensual
0.00%
Cambio a 6 meses
18.55%
Cambio anual
27.24%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B