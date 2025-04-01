Divisas / PDLB
PDLB: Ponce Financial Group Inc
14.76 USD 0.05 (0.34%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PDLB de hoy ha cambiado un -0.34%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.74, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.09.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ponce Financial Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
14.74 15.09
Rango anual
10.88 15.21
- Cierres anteriores
- 14.81
- Open
- 14.76
- Bid
- 14.76
- Ask
- 15.06
- Low
- 14.74
- High
- 15.09
- Volumen
- 116
- Cambio diario
- -0.34%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.55%
- Cambio anual
- 27.24%
