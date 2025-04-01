Currencies / PDLB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PDLB: Ponce Financial Group Inc
14.81 USD 0.06 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PDLB exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.66 and at a high of 14.82.
Follow Ponce Financial Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDLB News
- Recent Price Trend in Ponce Financial (PDLB) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Ponce Financial (PDLB) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
- Can Ponce Financial (PDLB) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
- Here's Why Momentum in Ponce Financial (PDLB) Should Keep going
- Ponce Posts Q2 Profit Up 79 Percent
- Ponce Financial (PDLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Ponce Financial earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Ponce Financial Group: Still Holding Firm On My Neutral Assessment (NASDAQ:PDLB)
- Ponce Financial plans conversion to national bank
- Ponce Financial Group: Despite Fantastic Upside, This Name Is Unremarkable (NASDAQ:PDLB)
Daily Range
14.66 14.82
Year Range
10.88 15.21
- Previous Close
- 14.75
- Open
- 14.70
- Bid
- 14.81
- Ask
- 15.11
- Low
- 14.66
- High
- 14.82
- Volume
- 134
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.96%
- Year Change
- 27.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%