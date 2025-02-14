Moedas / PDFS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PDFS: PDF Solutions Inc
21.27 USD 1.21 (6.03%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PDFS para hoje mudou para 6.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.92 e o mais alto foi 21.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PDF Solutions Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDFS Notícias
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PDF Solutions Q2 2025 sees record revenue growth
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on PDF Solutions stock with Neutral rating
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q2 Sales Up 24%
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Forrester Research (FORR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- DA Davidson maintains buy rating on PDF Solutions stock
- DA Davidson maintains BUY on PDF Solutions amid China risks
- PDF Solutions: Potential For Fast Growth Has Been Priced In (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMCX)
- PDF Solutions - Embracing M&A As The Solution (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- PDF Solutions stock sinks following mixed Q4 results
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
20.92 21.61
Faixa anual
15.91 33.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.06
- Open
- 21.00
- Bid
- 21.27
- Ask
- 21.57
- Low
- 20.92
- High
- 21.61
- Volume
- 302
- Mudança diária
- 6.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.35%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.04%
- Mudança anual
- -32.07%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh