QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PDFS
Tornare a Azioni

PDFS: PDF Solutions Inc

22.01 USD 0.17 (0.78%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PDFS ha avuto una variazione del 0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.51 e ad un massimo di 22.53.

Segui le dinamiche di PDF Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PDFS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.51 22.53
Intervallo Annuale
15.91 33.42
Chiusura Precedente
21.84
Apertura
21.92
Bid
22.01
Ask
22.31
Minimo
21.51
Massimo
22.53
Volume
927
Variazione giornaliera
0.78%
Variazione Mensile
10.05%
Variazione Semestrale
13.86%
Variazione Annuale
-29.70%
20 settembre, sabato