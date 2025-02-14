Valute / PDFS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PDFS: PDF Solutions Inc
22.01 USD 0.17 (0.78%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PDFS ha avuto una variazione del 0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.51 e ad un massimo di 22.53.
Segui le dinamiche di PDF Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDFS News
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PDF Solutions Q2 2025 sees record revenue growth
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on PDF Solutions stock with Neutral rating
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q2 Sales Up 24%
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Forrester Research (FORR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- DA Davidson maintains buy rating on PDF Solutions stock
- DA Davidson maintains BUY on PDF Solutions amid China risks
- PDF Solutions: Potential For Fast Growth Has Been Priced In (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMCX)
- PDF Solutions - Embracing M&A As The Solution (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- PDF Solutions stock sinks following mixed Q4 results
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.51 22.53
Intervallo Annuale
15.91 33.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.84
- Apertura
- 21.92
- Bid
- 22.01
- Ask
- 22.31
- Minimo
- 21.51
- Massimo
- 22.53
- Volume
- 927
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.70%
20 settembre, sabato