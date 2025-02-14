Currencies / PDFS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PDFS: PDF Solutions Inc
19.94 USD 0.29 (1.48%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PDFS exchange rate has changed by 1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.57 and at a high of 19.97.
Follow PDF Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDFS News
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PDF Solutions Q2 2025 sees record revenue growth
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on PDF Solutions stock with Neutral rating
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q2 Sales Up 24%
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Forrester Research (FORR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- DA Davidson maintains buy rating on PDF Solutions stock
- DA Davidson maintains BUY on PDF Solutions amid China risks
- PDF Solutions: Potential For Fast Growth Has Been Priced In (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMCX)
- PDF Solutions - Embracing M&A As The Solution (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- PDF Solutions stock sinks following mixed Q4 results
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
19.57 19.97
Year Range
15.91 33.42
- Previous Close
- 19.65
- Open
- 19.64
- Bid
- 19.94
- Ask
- 20.24
- Low
- 19.57
- High
- 19.97
- Volume
- 697
- Daily Change
- 1.48%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.16%
- Year Change
- -36.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%