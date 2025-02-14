クォートセクション
PDFS: PDF Solutions Inc

21.84 USD 1.78 (8.87%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PDFSの今日の為替レートは、8.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.92の安値と21.92の高値で取引されました。

PDF Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
20.92 21.92
1年のレンジ
15.91 33.42
以前の終値
20.06
始値
21.00
買値
21.84
買値
22.14
安値
20.92
高値
21.92
出来高
1.095 K
1日の変化
8.87%
1ヶ月の変化
9.20%
6ヶ月の変化
12.98%
1年の変化
-30.25%
