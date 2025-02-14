通貨 / PDFS
PDFS: PDF Solutions Inc
21.84 USD 1.78 (8.87%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PDFSの今日の為替レートは、8.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり20.92の安値と21.92の高値で取引されました。
PDF Solutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PDFS News
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PDF Solutions Q2 2025 sees record revenue growth
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on PDF Solutions stock with Neutral rating
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q2 Sales Up 24%
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Forrester Research (FORR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- DA Davidson maintains buy rating on PDF Solutions stock
- DA Davidson maintains BUY on PDF Solutions amid China risks
- PDF Solutions: Potential For Fast Growth Has Been Priced In (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMCX)
- PDF Solutions - Embracing M&A As The Solution (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- PDF Solutions stock sinks following mixed Q4 results
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
20.92 21.92
1年のレンジ
15.91 33.42
- 以前の終値
- 20.06
- 始値
- 21.00
- 買値
- 21.84
- 買値
- 22.14
- 安値
- 20.92
- 高値
- 21.92
- 出来高
- 1.095 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.87%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.98%
- 1年の変化
- -30.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K