통화 / PDFS
PDFS: PDF Solutions Inc
22.01 USD 0.17 (0.78%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PDFS 환율이 오늘 0.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.51이고 고가는 22.53이었습니다.
PDF Solutions Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PDFS News
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: PDF Solutions Q2 2025 sees record revenue growth
- DA Davidson assumes coverage on PDF Solutions stock with Neutral rating
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q2 Sales Up 24%
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Forrester Research (FORR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Opinion: Forget the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — these 7 cheap tech and AI stocks are better buys right now
- DA Davidson maintains buy rating on PDF Solutions stock
- DA Davidson maintains BUY on PDF Solutions amid China risks
- PDF Solutions: Potential For Fast Growth Has Been Priced In (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAMCX)
- PDF Solutions - Embracing M&A As The Solution (NASDAQ:PDFS)
- PDF Solutions stock sinks following mixed Q4 results
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
21.51 22.53
년간 변동
15.91 33.42
- 이전 종가
- 21.84
- 시가
- 21.92
- Bid
- 22.01
- Ask
- 22.31
- 저가
- 21.51
- 고가
- 22.53
- 볼륨
- 927
- 일일 변동
- 0.78%
- 월 변동
- 10.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.86%
- 년간 변동율
- -29.70%
20 9월, 토요일