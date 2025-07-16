Moedas / PBI
PBI: Pitney Bowes Inc
11.59 USD 0.25 (2.20%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PBI para hoje mudou para 2.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.39 e o mais alto foi 11.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pitney Bowes Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PBI Notícias
Faixa diária
11.39 11.66
Faixa anual
6.66 13.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.34
- Open
- 11.42
- Bid
- 11.59
- Ask
- 11.89
- Low
- 11.39
- High
- 11.66
- Volume
- 875
- Mudança diária
- 2.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 28.35%
- Mudança anual
- 64.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh