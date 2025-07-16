Valute / PBI
PBI: Pitney Bowes Inc
11.79 USD 0.18 (1.55%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PBI ha avuto una variazione del 1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.50 e ad un massimo di 11.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Pitney Bowes Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.50 11.79
Intervallo Annuale
6.66 13.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.61
- Apertura
- 11.64
- Bid
- 11.79
- Ask
- 12.09
- Minimo
- 11.50
- Massimo
- 11.79
- Volume
- 3.049 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 67.23%
20 settembre, sabato