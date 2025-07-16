Devises / PBI
PBI: Pitney Bowes Inc
11.79 USD 0.18 (1.55%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PBI a changé de 1.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.50 et à un maximum de 11.79.
Suivez la dynamique Pitney Bowes Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
11.50 11.79
Range Annuel
6.66 13.11
- Clôture Précédente
- 11.61
- Ouverture
- 11.64
- Bid
- 11.79
- Ask
- 12.09
- Plus Bas
- 11.50
- Plus Haut
- 11.79
- Volume
- 3.049 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.55%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.76%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 30.56%
- Changement Annuel
- 67.23%
20 septembre, samedi