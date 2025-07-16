通貨 / PBI
PBI: Pitney Bowes Inc
11.61 USD 0.27 (2.38%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PBIの今日の為替レートは、2.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.39の安値と11.70の高値で取引されました。
Pitney Bowes Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PBI News
1日のレンジ
11.39 11.70
1年のレンジ
6.66 13.11
- 以前の終値
- 11.34
- 始値
- 11.42
- 買値
- 11.61
- 買値
- 11.91
- 安値
- 11.39
- 高値
- 11.70
- 出来高
- 2.505 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.57%
- 1年の変化
- 64.68%
