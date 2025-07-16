통화 / PBI
PBI: Pitney Bowes Inc
11.79 USD 0.18 (1.55%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PBI 환율이 오늘 1.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.50이고 고가는 11.79이었습니다.
Pitney Bowes Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PBI News
일일 변동 비율
11.50 11.79
년간 변동
6.66 13.11
20 9월, 토요일