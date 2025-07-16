KurseKategorien
Währungen / PBI
Zurück zum Aktien

PBI: Pitney Bowes Inc

11.61 USD 0.27 (2.38%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PBI hat sich für heute um 2.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.70 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Pitney Bowes Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PBI News

Tagesspanne
11.39 11.70
Jahresspanne
6.66 13.11
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
11.34
Eröffnung
11.42
Bid
11.61
Ask
11.91
Tief
11.39
Hoch
11.70
Volumen
2.505 K
Tagesänderung
2.38%
Monatsänderung
-2.27%
6-Monatsänderung
28.57%
Jahresänderung
64.68%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K