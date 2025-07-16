Währungen / PBI
PBI: Pitney Bowes Inc
11.61 USD 0.27 (2.38%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PBI hat sich für heute um 2.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.70 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Pitney Bowes Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PBI News
Tagesspanne
11.39 11.70
Jahresspanne
6.66 13.11
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.34
- Eröffnung
- 11.42
- Bid
- 11.61
- Ask
- 11.91
- Tief
- 11.39
- Hoch
- 11.70
- Volumen
- 2.505 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.38%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 28.57%
- Jahresänderung
- 64.68%
