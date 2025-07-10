Moedas / PBA
PBA: Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada)
39.62 USD 0.09 (0.23%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PBA para hoje mudou para 0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.35 e o mais alto foi 39.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PBA Notícias
Faixa diária
39.35 39.62
Faixa anual
34.14 43.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.53
- Open
- 39.35
- Bid
- 39.62
- Ask
- 39.92
- Low
- 39.35
- High
- 39.62
- Volume
- 48
- Mudança diária
- 0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.60%
- Mudança anual
- -3.81%
