A taxa do PBA para hoje mudou para 0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.35 e o mais alto foi 39.62.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.