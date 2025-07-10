Valute / PBA
PBA: Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada)
40.01 USD 0.19 (0.48%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PBA ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.55 e ad un massimo di 40.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PBA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.55 40.12
Intervallo Annuale
34.14 43.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.82
- Apertura
- 39.95
- Bid
- 40.01
- Ask
- 40.31
- Minimo
- 39.55
- Massimo
- 40.12
- Volume
- 1.216 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.35%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.86%
20 settembre, sabato