QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PBA
Tornare a Azioni

PBA: Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada)

40.01 USD 0.19 (0.48%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PBA ha avuto una variazione del 0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.55 e ad un massimo di 40.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PBA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.55 40.12
Intervallo Annuale
34.14 43.44
Chiusura Precedente
39.82
Apertura
39.95
Bid
40.01
Ask
40.31
Minimo
39.55
Massimo
40.12
Volume
1.216 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.48%
Variazione Mensile
6.35%
Variazione Semestrale
0.38%
Variazione Annuale
-2.86%
20 settembre, sabato