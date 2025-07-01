Currencies / PBA
PBA: Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada)
39.22 USD 0.59 (1.53%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PBA exchange rate has changed by 1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.56 and at a high of 39.23.
Follow Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PBA News
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Pembina Pipeline: Not a Buy Yet, But Still Worth Holding
- Canadian Natural Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Decrease Y/Y
- Pembina Pipeline Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Want Over $2,100 in Annual Dividends? Invest $12,000 Into Each of These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
- Raymond James raises Pembina Pipeline stock price target to C$64
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Ring Energy (REI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Suncor Energy (SU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Seeking Clues to Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS) Moves 7.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Earnings Preview: Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Got $5,000? These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- Pembina announces new tolling settlement for Alliance Pipeline
- Jefferies downgrades Pembina Pipeline stock to Hold on toll dispute concerns
- Pembina: 2024 Acquisitions Are Paying Off - And So Should Its Dividend
- Pembina Pipeline: New Hybrid Bonds Yielding 5.95% (TSX:PPL:CA)
- ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Pembina Pipeline: Buy While The Market Is Asleep On Income (NYSE:PBA)
- NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
38.56 39.23
Year Range
34.14 43.44
- Previous Close
- 38.63
- Open
- 38.70
- Bid
- 39.22
- Ask
- 39.52
- Low
- 38.56
- High
- 39.23
- Volume
- 444
- Daily Change
- 1.53%
- Month Change
- 4.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.61%
- Year Change
- -4.78%
