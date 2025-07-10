クォートセクション
通貨 / PBA
株に戻る

PBA: Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada)

39.82 USD 0.29 (0.73%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PBAの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.35の安値と39.86の高値で取引されました。

Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PBA News

1日のレンジ
39.35 39.86
1年のレンジ
34.14 43.44
以前の終値
39.53
始値
39.35
買値
39.82
買値
40.12
安値
39.35
高値
39.86
出来高
814
1日の変化
0.73%
1ヶ月の変化
5.85%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.10%
1年の変化
-3.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K