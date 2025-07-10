通貨 / PBA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PBA: Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada)
39.82 USD 0.29 (0.73%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PBAの今日の為替レートは、0.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり39.35の安値と39.86の高値で取引されました。
Pembina Pipeline Corp (Canada)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBA News
- Pembina Secures CER Approval for Alliance Pipeline Settlement
- Canada energy regulator approves Alliance Pipeline settlement
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Pembina Pipeline: Not a Buy Yet, But Still Worth Holding
- Canadian Natural Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Expenses Decrease Y/Y
- Pembina Pipeline Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Want Over $2,100 in Annual Dividends? Invest $12,000 Into Each of These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
- Raymond James raises Pembina Pipeline stock price target to C$64
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Ring Energy (REI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Suncor Energy (SU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Seeking Clues to Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
- Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS) Moves 7.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Earnings Preview: Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Got $5,000? These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
- TYG: Renewables Keep Producing Losses, But Strength In Midstream Offsets It
- Pembina announces new tolling settlement for Alliance Pipeline
- Jefferies downgrades Pembina Pipeline stock to Hold on toll dispute concerns
- Pembina: 2024 Acquisitions Are Paying Off - And So Should Its Dividend
- Pembina Pipeline: New Hybrid Bonds Yielding 5.95% (TSX:PPL:CA)
- ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
1日のレンジ
39.35 39.86
1年のレンジ
34.14 43.44
- 以前の終値
- 39.53
- 始値
- 39.35
- 買値
- 39.82
- 買値
- 40.12
- 安値
- 39.35
- 高値
- 39.86
- 出来高
- 814
- 1日の変化
- 0.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.85%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.10%
- 1年の変化
- -3.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K