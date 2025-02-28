Moedas / PANL
PANL: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd
5.64 USD 0.06 (1.08%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PANL para hoje mudou para 1.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.50 e o mais alto foi 5.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
5.50 5.64
Faixa anual
3.93 7.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.58
- Open
- 5.59
- Bid
- 5.64
- Ask
- 5.94
- Low
- 5.50
- High
- 5.64
- Volume
- 107
- Mudança diária
- 1.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.49%
- Mudança anual
- -21.01%
