PANL: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

5.42 USD 0.22 (3.90%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PANL ha avuto una variazione del -3.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.41 e ad un massimo di 5.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.41 5.66
Intervallo Annuale
3.93 7.26
Chiusura Precedente
5.64
Apertura
5.64
Bid
5.42
Ask
5.72
Minimo
5.41
Massimo
5.66
Volume
607
Variazione giornaliera
-3.90%
Variazione Mensile
2.85%
Variazione Semestrale
13.87%
Variazione Annuale
-24.09%
21 settembre, domenica