Valute / PANL
PANL: Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd
5.42 USD 0.22 (3.90%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PANL ha avuto una variazione del -3.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.41 e ad un massimo di 5.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.41 5.66
Intervallo Annuale
3.93 7.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.64
- Apertura
- 5.64
- Bid
- 5.42
- Ask
- 5.72
- Minimo
- 5.41
- Massimo
- 5.66
- Volume
- 607
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.09%
21 settembre, domenica