A taxa do PAGP para hoje mudou para -0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.60 e o mais alto foi 18.73.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Class A Shares representing limited . As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.