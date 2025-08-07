Moedas / PAGP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PAGP: Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Class A Shares representing limited
18.64 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PAGP para hoje mudou para -0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.60 e o mais alto foi 18.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Plains GP Holdings, L.P. - Class A Shares representing limited . As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PAGP Notícias
- MLP Industry Analysis: High Yields And 20% Total Return Potential With Plains All American
- Are Investors Undervaluing Plains Group (PAGP) Right Now?
- Plains GP Holdings conclui oferta de dívida principal de US$ 1,25 bilhão
- Plains GP Holdings completes $1.25 billion senior notes offering
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Diamondback Declares Divestment of Equity Interest in EPIC Crude
- Pembina Pipeline: Not a Buy Yet, But Still Worth Holding
- Zacks.com featured highlights Post Holdings, Plains GP, Greenbrier, POSCO and Sally Beauty
- 5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now
- Invest in Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Stocks
- Is Plains Group (PAGP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Has Plains Group (PAGP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- Plains GP Holdings extends CEO equity grant and awards retention grants to executives
- Plains All American: Supercharged Payouts, Buybacks, And Big M&A Potential (NASDAQ:PAA)
- We Need To See Profitability Improvements For Plains All American (Earnings Review) (PAA)
- Plains GP Holdings stock rating reiterated as Buy by Stifel
- Plains GP Touts Asset Sale in Q2 Results
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Class A Shares (PAGP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Plains Gp (PAGP) Q2 Revenue Falls 17%
- Plains GP (PAGP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Plains All American Q2 2025 slides: $672M EBITDA amid strategic NGL divestiture
- Plains GP Holdings misses Q2 estimates, shares edge higher
- Plains GP Holdings earnings missed by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
Faixa diária
18.60 18.73
Faixa anual
16.60 22.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.66
- Open
- 18.64
- Bid
- 18.64
- Ask
- 18.94
- Low
- 18.60
- High
- 18.73
- Volume
- 90
- Mudança diária
- -0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.57%
- Mudança anual
- 1.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh