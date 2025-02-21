Moedas / OWLT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
OWLT: Owlet Inc Class A
7.52 USD 0.03 (0.40%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OWLT para hoje mudou para 0.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.12 e o mais alto foi 7.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Owlet Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OWLT Notícias
- Owlet expands medically-certified baby monitor to South Africa
- Owlet’s Dream Sock receives Australian medical device certification
- Earnings call transcript: Owlet Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, EPS misses target
- Owlet, Inc.(OWLT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Owlet, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:OWLT)
- Owlet Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue jumps 26%, guidance raised on strong demand
- Owlet (OWLT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 26%
- Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Owlet reports 26% revenue growth in Q2, announces CEO transition
- Freedom Broker initiates Owlet stock with Buy rating, $11 price target
- Owlet Stock: Back From Purgatory (NYSE:OWLT)
- Owlet president Harris sells $56,606 in common stock
- Owlet Supports NICU Families with $75,000 Donation of Dream Sock Monitors to March of Dimes
- Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- This Quanta Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Mobile Infrastructure (AMEX:BEEP), Firstsun Capital (NASDAQ:FSUN)
Faixa diária
7.12 7.64
Faixa anual
2.75 9.74
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.49
- Open
- 7.46
- Bid
- 7.52
- Ask
- 7.82
- Low
- 7.12
- High
- 7.64
- Volume
- 192
- Mudança diária
- 0.40%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 101.61%
- Mudança anual
- 73.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh