OWLT: Owlet Inc Class A
8.19 USD 0.67 (8.91%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OWLTの今日の為替レートは、8.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.64の安値と8.32の高値で取引されました。
Owlet Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
7.64 8.32
1年のレンジ
2.75 9.74
- 以前の終値
- 7.52
- 始値
- 7.72
- 買値
- 8.19
- 買値
- 8.49
- 安値
- 7.64
- 高値
- 8.32
- 出来高
- 147
- 1日の変化
- 8.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 119.57%
- 1年の変化
- 89.15%
