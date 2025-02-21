クォートセクション
通貨 / OWLT
OWLT: Owlet Inc Class A

8.19 USD 0.67 (8.91%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OWLTの今日の為替レートは、8.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.64の安値と8.32の高値で取引されました。

Owlet Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OWLT News

1日のレンジ
7.64 8.32
1年のレンジ
2.75 9.74
以前の終値
7.52
始値
7.72
買値
8.19
買値
8.49
安値
7.64
高値
8.32
出来高
147
1日の変化
8.91%
1ヶ月の変化
11.28%
6ヶ月の変化
119.57%
1年の変化
89.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K