OWLT: Owlet Inc Class A
7.49 USD 0.48 (6.85%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OWLT exchange rate has changed by 6.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.80 and at a high of 7.49.
Follow Owlet Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OWLT News
- Owlet expands medically-certified baby monitor to South Africa
- Owlet’s Dream Sock receives Australian medical device certification
- Earnings call transcript: Owlet Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, EPS misses target
- Owlet, Inc.(OWLT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Owlet, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:OWLT)
- Owlet Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue jumps 26%, guidance raised on strong demand
- Owlet (OWLT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 26%
- Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Owlet reports 26% revenue growth in Q2, announces CEO transition
- Freedom Broker initiates Owlet stock with Buy rating, $11 price target
- Owlet Stock: Back From Purgatory (NYSE:OWLT)
- Owlet president Harris sells $56,606 in common stock
- Owlet Supports NICU Families with $75,000 Donation of Dream Sock Monitors to March of Dimes
- Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- This Quanta Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Mobile Infrastructure (AMEX:BEEP), Firstsun Capital (NASDAQ:FSUN)
Daily Range
6.80 7.49
Year Range
2.75 9.74
- Previous Close
- 7.01
- Open
- 6.95
- Bid
- 7.49
- Ask
- 7.79
- Low
- 6.80
- High
- 7.49
- Volume
- 101
- Daily Change
- 6.85%
- Month Change
- 1.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 100.80%
- Year Change
- 72.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%