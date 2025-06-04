Moedas / OPXS
OPXS: Optex Systems Holdings Inc
12.34 USD 0.03 (0.24%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OPXS para hoje mudou para -0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.20 e o mais alto foi 12.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Optex Systems Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OPXS Notícias
Faixa diária
12.20 12.40
Faixa anual
5.36 14.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.37
- Open
- 12.38
- Bid
- 12.34
- Ask
- 12.64
- Low
- 12.20
- High
- 12.40
- Volume
- 58
- Mudança diária
- -0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 114.61%
- Mudança anual
- 61.73%
