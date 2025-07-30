Moedas / OPRX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
OPRX: OptimizeRx Corporation
18.50 USD 0.72 (4.05%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OPRX para hoje mudou para 4.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.85 e o mais alto foi 18.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OptimizeRx Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPRX Notícias
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 5th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
- What Makes OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Up As Pure Storage Triggers New Buy; Lumentum Up 60% In 2025, Nvidia Off (Live Coverage)
- All You Need to Know About OptimizeRx (OPRX) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 21st
- Bitpanda Launches DeFi Wallet to Power Europe’s Journey to an Onchain Future
- OptimizeRx announces leadership reorganization to drive growth strategy
- OptimizeRX price target raised to $20 from $14 at JMP on strong earnings
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OPTIMIZERx earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Shopify Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y, Shares Rise
- MKSI Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Fastly Posts Narrower Loss in Q2 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 5th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st
- Bull Of The Day: OptimizeRX (OPRX)
- Does OptimizeRx Have a Moat in the Crowded HealthTech Space?
- Former OptimizeRX CEO William Febbo joins Paynela’s board
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Faixa diária
17.85 18.90
Faixa anual
3.78 19.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.78
- Open
- 18.00
- Bid
- 18.50
- Ask
- 18.80
- Low
- 17.85
- High
- 18.90
- Volume
- 321
- Mudança diária
- 4.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 112.40%
- Mudança anual
- 139.02%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh