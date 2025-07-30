クォートセクション
通貨 / OPRX
OPRX: OptimizeRx Corporation

18.92 USD 1.14 (6.41%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OPRXの今日の為替レートは、6.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.85の安値と19.00の高値で取引されました。

OptimizeRx Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.85 19.00
1年のレンジ
3.78 19.25
以前の終値
17.78
始値
18.00
買値
18.92
買値
19.22
安値
17.85
高値
19.00
出来高
851
1日の変化
6.41%
1ヶ月の変化
6.41%
6ヶ月の変化
117.22%
1年の変化
144.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K