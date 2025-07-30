通貨 / OPRX
OPRX: OptimizeRx Corporation
18.92 USD 1.14 (6.41%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OPRXの今日の為替レートは、6.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.85の安値と19.00の高値で取引されました。
OptimizeRx Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
OPRX News
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 5th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
- What Makes OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Up As Pure Storage Triggers New Buy; Lumentum Up 60% In 2025, Nvidia Off (Live Coverage)
- All You Need to Know About OptimizeRx (OPRX) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 21st
- Bitpanda Launches DeFi Wallet to Power Europe’s Journey to an Onchain Future
- OptimizeRx announces leadership reorganization to drive growth strategy
- OptimizeRX price target raised to $20 from $14 at JMP on strong earnings
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OPTIMIZERx earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Shopify Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y, Shares Rise
- MKSI Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Fastly Posts Narrower Loss in Q2 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 5th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st
- Bull Of The Day: OptimizeRX (OPRX)
- Does OptimizeRx Have a Moat in the Crowded HealthTech Space?
- Former OptimizeRX CEO William Febbo joins Paynela’s board
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
1日のレンジ
17.85 19.00
1年のレンジ
3.78 19.25
- 以前の終値
- 17.78
- 始値
- 18.00
- 買値
- 18.92
- 買値
- 19.22
- 安値
- 17.85
- 高値
- 19.00
- 出来高
- 851
- 1日の変化
- 6.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 117.22%
- 1年の変化
- 144.44%
