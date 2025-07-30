货币 / OPRX
OPRX: OptimizeRx Corporation
18.12 USD 0.79 (4.56%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OPRX汇率已更改4.56%。当日，交易品种以低点17.25和高点18.21进行交易。
关注OptimizeRx Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.25 18.21
年范围
3.78 19.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.33
- 开盘价
- 17.89
- 卖价
- 18.12
- 买价
- 18.42
- 最低价
- 17.25
- 最高价
- 18.21
- 交易量
- 525
- 日变化
- 4.56%
- 月变化
- 1.91%
- 6个月变化
- 108.04%
- 年变化
- 134.11%
