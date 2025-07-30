Divisas / OPRX
OPRX: OptimizeRx Corporation
17.78 USD 0.34 (1.88%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OPRX de hoy ha cambiado un -1.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.73, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.41.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas OptimizeRx Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
17.73 18.41
Rango anual
3.78 19.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 18.12
- Open
- 18.04
- Bid
- 17.78
- Ask
- 18.08
- Low
- 17.73
- High
- 18.41
- Volumen
- 416
- Cambio diario
- -1.88%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 104.13%
- Cambio anual
- 129.72%
