Valute / OPRX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OPRX: OptimizeRx Corporation
18.20 USD 0.72 (3.81%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OPRX ha avuto una variazione del -3.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.87 e ad un massimo di 19.00.
Segui le dinamiche di OptimizeRx Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPRX News
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 5th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
- What Makes OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Up As Pure Storage Triggers New Buy; Lumentum Up 60% In 2025, Nvidia Off (Live Coverage)
- All You Need to Know About OptimizeRx (OPRX) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 21st
- Bitpanda Launches DeFi Wallet to Power Europe’s Journey to an Onchain Future
- OptimizeRx announces leadership reorganization to drive growth strategy
- OptimizeRX price target raised to $20 from $14 at JMP on strong earnings
- Why Expedia Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK), BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
- OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OPTIMIZERx earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Shopify Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Jump Y/Y, Shares Rise
- MKSI Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Shares Rise
- Fastly Posts Narrower Loss in Q2 Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 7th
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 5th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st
- Bull Of The Day: OptimizeRX (OPRX)
- Does OptimizeRx Have a Moat in the Crowded HealthTech Space?
- Former OptimizeRX CEO William Febbo joins Paynela’s board
- Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.87 19.00
Intervallo Annuale
3.78 19.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.92
- Apertura
- 18.95
- Bid
- 18.20
- Ask
- 18.50
- Minimo
- 17.87
- Massimo
- 19.00
- Volume
- 663
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 108.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 135.14%
21 settembre, domenica