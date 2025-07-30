QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / OPRX
Tornare a Azioni

OPRX: OptimizeRx Corporation

18.20 USD 0.72 (3.81%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OPRX ha avuto una variazione del -3.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.87 e ad un massimo di 19.00.

Segui le dinamiche di OptimizeRx Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OPRX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.87 19.00
Intervallo Annuale
3.78 19.25
Chiusura Precedente
18.92
Apertura
18.95
Bid
18.20
Ask
18.50
Minimo
17.87
Massimo
19.00
Volume
663
Variazione giornaliera
-3.81%
Variazione Mensile
2.36%
Variazione Semestrale
108.96%
Variazione Annuale
135.14%
21 settembre, domenica