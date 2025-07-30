통화 / OPRX
OPRX: OptimizeRx Corporation
18.20 USD 0.72 (3.81%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OPRX 환율이 오늘 -3.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.87이고 고가는 19.00이었습니다.
OptimizeRx Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
17.87 19.00
년간 변동
3.78 19.25
- 이전 종가
- 18.92
- 시가
- 18.95
- Bid
- 18.20
- Ask
- 18.50
- 저가
- 17.87
- 고가
- 19.00
- 볼륨
- 663
- 일일 변동
- -3.81%
- 월 변동
- 2.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 108.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 135.14%
20 9월, 토요일