ONON: On Holding AG Class A
44.83 USD 1.00 (2.28%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ONON para hoje mudou para 2.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.38 e o mais alto foi 44.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas On Holding AG Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
44.38 44.90
Faixa anual
34.62 64.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 43.83
- Open
- 44.38
- Bid
- 44.83
- Ask
- 45.13
- Low
- 44.38
- High
- 44.90
- Volume
- 726
- Mudança diária
- 2.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.74%
- Mudança anual
- -10.63%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh