通貨 / ONON
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ONON: On Holding AG Class A
44.97 USD 1.14 (2.60%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ONONの今日の為替レートは、2.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.38の安値と45.30の高値で取引されました。
On Holding AG Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ONON News
- ‘Time to Buy Again,’ Says RBC as It Upgrades Nike (NKE) Stock Ahead of Q1 - TipRanks.com
- On Holding (ONON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- On Holding Stock: A Phenomenal Business Facing High Expectations (NYSE:ONON)
- Is Trending Stock On Holding AG (ONON) a Buy Now?
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- 3 Monster Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2030
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/11/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on On Holding stock, citing sustainable growth
- 3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
- On Holding AG (ONON) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- European sporting goods: JPM places Adidas on positive catalyst watch, cuts Puma
- Amer Sports, IBD Stock Of The Day, Scales New Buy Point With Hot Footwear, Apparel
- Nike Stock: The Odds Are Stacked Against Shareholders (NYSE:NKE)
- On Holding: Great Moment To Buy The Dip, Company Grabs Market Share (Upgrade) (NYSE:ONON)
- On Holding AG (ONON): I’m Double Minded About The Stock, Says Jim Cramer
- On Holding AG (ONON) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Earnings call transcript: On Holding misses Q2 2025 earnings forecasts
- Jefferies turns bearish on On Holding, sees Nike leading in running shoe demand
- Tapestry stock rating maintained by Morgan Stanley amid tariff concerns
- Amazon, Alibaba Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Ubiquiti, Amcor among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Jefferies downgrades On Holding on slowing growth, rising Nike competition
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on On Holding stock after strong results
- On Holding price target raised to $79 from $75 at UBS on growth outlook
1日のレンジ
44.38 45.30
1年のレンジ
34.62 64.05
- 以前の終値
- 43.83
- 始値
- 44.38
- 買値
- 44.97
- 買値
- 45.27
- 安値
- 44.38
- 高値
- 45.30
- 出来高
- 12.252 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.60%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.07%
- 1年の変化
- -10.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K