OGE: OGE Energy Corp
43.99 USD 0.11 (0.25%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OGE para hoje mudou para -0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.78 e o mais alto foi 44.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OGE Energy Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
43.78 44.10
Faixa anual
39.10 46.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.10
- Open
- 43.78
- Bid
- 43.99
- Ask
- 44.29
- Low
- 43.78
- High
- 44.10
- Volume
- 56
- Mudança diária
- -0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.78%
- Mudança anual
- 7.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh