Moedas / OGE
OGE: OGE Energy Corp

43.99 USD 0.11 (0.25%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do OGE para hoje mudou para -0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.78 e o mais alto foi 44.10.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OGE Energy Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OGE Notícias

Faixa diária
43.78 44.10
Faixa anual
39.10 46.91
Fechamento anterior
44.10
Open
43.78
Bid
43.99
Ask
44.29
Low
43.78
High
44.10
Volume
56
Mudança diária
-0.25%
Mudança mensal
-1.03%
Mudança de 6 meses
-3.78%
Mudança anual
7.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh