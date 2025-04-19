QuotazioniSezioni
OGE: OGE Energy Corp

44.14 USD 0.27 (0.62%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OGE ha avuto una variazione del 0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.70 e ad un massimo di 44.30.

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.70 44.30
Intervallo Annuale
39.10 46.91
Chiusura Precedente
43.87
Apertura
44.04
Bid
44.14
Ask
44.44
Minimo
43.70
Massimo
44.30
Volume
1.487 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.62%
Variazione Mensile
-0.70%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.46%
Variazione Annuale
7.66%
20 settembre, sabato