Valute / OGE
OGE: OGE Energy Corp
44.14 USD 0.27 (0.62%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OGE ha avuto una variazione del 0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.70 e ad un massimo di 44.30.
Segui le dinamiche di OGE Energy Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OGE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.70 44.30
Intervallo Annuale
39.10 46.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.87
- Apertura
- 44.04
- Bid
- 44.14
- Ask
- 44.44
- Minimo
- 43.70
- Massimo
- 44.30
- Volume
- 1.487 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.46%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.66%
20 settembre, sabato