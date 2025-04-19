Currencies / OGE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
OGE: OGE Energy Corp
43.74 USD 0.62 (1.40%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OGE exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.73 and at a high of 44.24.
Follow OGE Energy Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OGE News
- Top Wind Energy Stocks to Consider For Solid Returns & Portfolio Growth
- OGE Energy (OGE) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Why OGE Energy Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Buy These 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Navigate Market Volatility
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- OGE Energy appoints corporate governance expert to board of directors
- OGE Energy Q2 2025 slides: Earnings on target, expects upper range of guidance
- Portland General Electric: Analyst Darling, Market Disappointment (NYSE:POR)
- OGE Energy Q2 earnings miss expectations, revenue beats
- OGE Energy earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- HTD ETF: Buy This Quality Fund For Monthly Income (NYSE:HTD)
- Analysts Estimate Exelon (EXC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- OGE Energy (OGE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Barclays upgrades OGE Energy stock rating citing legislative boost
- Jefferies maintains OGE Energy underperform rating, $52 target
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- OGE Energy Corp. director Frank Bozich buys $44,685 in stock
- American Electric Power Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- OGE Energy holds annual meeting, elects board and maintains dividend
- OGE Energy: Benefiting From The Safe Haven Trade, But Wait For A Pullback (NYSE:OGE)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 20
Daily Range
43.73 44.24
Year Range
39.10 46.91
- Previous Close
- 44.36
- Open
- 44.24
- Bid
- 43.74
- Ask
- 44.04
- Low
- 43.73
- High
- 44.24
- Volume
- 709
- Daily Change
- -1.40%
- Month Change
- -1.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.33%
- Year Change
- 6.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%