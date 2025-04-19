Devises / OGE
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
OGE: OGE Energy Corp
44.14 USD 0.27 (0.62%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OGE a changé de 0.62% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 43.70 et à un maximum de 44.30.
Suivez la dynamique OGE Energy Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OGE Nouvelles
- Top Wind Energy Stocks to Consider For Solid Returns & Portfolio Growth
- OGE Energy (OGE) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Why OGE Energy Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Buy These 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Navigate Market Volatility
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- OGE Energy: Some Growth From Datacenters, But Stock Is Not A Bargain (NYSE:OGE)
- OGE Energy appoints corporate governance expert to board of directors
- OGE Energy Q2 2025 slides: Earnings on target, expects upper range of guidance
- Portland General Electric: Analyst Darling, Market Disappointment (NYSE:POR)
- OGE Energy Q2 earnings miss expectations, revenue beats
- OGE Energy earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- HTD ETF: Buy This Quality Fund For Monthly Income (NYSE:HTD)
- Analysts Estimate Exelon (EXC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- OGE Energy (OGE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Barclays upgrades OGE Energy stock rating citing legislative boost
- Jefferies maintains OGE Energy underperform rating, $52 target
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- OGE Energy Corp. director Frank Bozich buys $44,685 in stock
- American Electric Power Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- OGE Energy holds annual meeting, elects board and maintains dividend
- OGE Energy: Benefiting From The Safe Haven Trade, But Wait For A Pullback (NYSE:OGE)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 20
Range quotidien
43.70 44.30
Range Annuel
39.10 46.91
- Clôture Précédente
- 43.87
- Ouverture
- 44.04
- Bid
- 44.14
- Ask
- 44.44
- Plus Bas
- 43.70
- Plus Haut
- 44.30
- Volume
- 1.487 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.62%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.70%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -3.46%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.66%
20 septembre, samedi