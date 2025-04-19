CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / OGE
OGE: OGE Energy Corp

44.10 USD 0.48 (1.10%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de OGE de hoy ha cambiado un 1.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 43.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 44.44.

Rango diario
43.85 44.44
Rango anual
39.10 46.91
Cierres anteriores
43.62
Open
43.85
Bid
44.10
Ask
44.40
Low
43.85
High
44.44
Volumen
2.092 K
Cambio diario
1.10%
Cambio mensual
-0.79%
Cambio a 6 meses
-3.54%
Cambio anual
7.56%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B