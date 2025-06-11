Moedas / OCSL
OCSL: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End Fund
13.28 USD 0.13 (0.97%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OCSL para hoje mudou para -0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.26 e o mais alto foi 13.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation - Closed End Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
13.26 13.43
Faixa anual
12.50 16.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.41
- Open
- 13.42
- Bid
- 13.28
- Ask
- 13.58
- Low
- 13.26
- High
- 13.43
- Volume
- 1.174 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.97%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.60%
- Mudança anual
- -18.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh